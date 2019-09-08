Ontario’s Minister of Tourism announces new TV and film funding

Ontario’s Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sport was in Toronto to announce a new film and TV investment.

Lisa MacLeod was at the annual Canadian film Centre fundraiser. She says Ontario is investing $350,000 into the film school and training program.

MacLeod is also announcing a ministerial advisory committee on the film and TV industry.

Film and television production supported by the province was up almost 19 percent from 2017 to 2018.

That led to an increase in about 4,300 jobs. Almost $850,000 was spent in domestic film and production last year.