Day three of the Dale King trial got underway today.

King is charged with second-degree murder in the death of good samaritan Yosif Al-Hasnawi in December 2017.

The jury heard from witnesses that were at the scene that night when the 19-year-old was shot.

All but one of them said they thought the teen was shot with a bb-gun.

Diana Weeks was in the courtroom today and has this report.