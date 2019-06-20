Two people sent to hospital after crashing into a school bus

Both drivers were sent to hospital after two cars crashed and then spun into a stopped school bus around 8:30 this morning.

Hamilton police say the first collision happened as the two cars were travelling in opposite directions on Queenston Road. The cars collided just east of the intersection of Queenston and Centennial Parkway North.

A second collision happened as the cars spun out and crashed into a school bus stopped at the small intersection of Irene Avenue and Queenston.

The school bus was stopped and waiting to turn onto Queenston when it was struck. 8 students aboard the bus were on their way to St. Martin Catholic Elementary School. They were not hurt and remained very calm according to the bus driver. The bus company arranged for the children to be picked up and taken to school after the crash.

The pair of drivers, including an 89-year-old man, have been taken to hospital.

Traffic is restricted to one lane on Queenston Road just east of Centennial Parkway and Irene Avenue has been closed at Queenston. The collision reconstruction unit was notified.