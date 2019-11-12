87-year-old man found dead in Burlington swimming pool

Halton police are investigating after the body of a man was found at the bottom of a swimming pool in Burlington.

Police were called to a building on Lakeshore Rd. near Brant St. just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Officers pulled the body of an 87-year-old man from the indoor pool.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem has been scheduled in Toronto to determine if the man’s death was the result of drowning or a medical event.

Halton police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.