87-year-old loses $3,300 in distraction theft at Burlington garden centre

Halton police are searching for two criminals who stole an 87-year-old’s bank cards and made several purchases.

It happened while the senior was shopping at a garden center in Burlington on May 20.

Police allege two people were standing in line behind the victim and watched as he entered his personal identification number.

Investigators say the pair followed the man to the parking lot and told him he dropped some cash while inside the store.

“The female suspect then put the “found” money into the victim’s wallet and walked away with the male suspect. The victim returned home later discovered the missing financial cards and contacted police,” said Halton police in a news release.

Police say the thieves used the cards in Hamilton, Halton, and Peel regions to make cash advances and retail purchases.

The male suspect is described as being in his late 30s to early 40s, roughly five-foot-five, 165 lbs, with a medium build and black beard. He was wearing blue jeans, a tan coat, a black shirt with a logo and a black baseball cap. The woman is in her mid-30s, roughly five-foot-five, 125 lbs, with long blonde hair with dark roots. She was wearing a blue jacket, a tan baseball cap, blue jeans, and a white purse.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspects is asked to contact Det. Cst. Derek Gray at 905-825-4747, ext. 2344.