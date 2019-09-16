86-year-old woman knocked down, robbed in Collingwood

Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after an elderly woman was pushed down and robbed in Collingwood, Ont.

Police were called to Market Lane near Market St. around 4 p.m. Saturday.

An 86-year-old woman was walking on Market Lane when she was knocked to the ground by a stranger who then proceeded to steal her purse.

The suspect fled the area before emergency crews arrived on scene.

Police say the woman suffered life-altering injuries.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person captured on surveillance cameras in the area.

The investigation has been taken over by the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP Crime Unit with the assistance of the OPP Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers.