84-year-old woman struck by SUV in St. Catharines

Niagara police are investigating after an 84-year-old woman was struck by a SUV in St. Catharines.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection at Lake St. and Lakeshore Rd. around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say a 2013 Nissan Rogue travelling westbound on Lakeshore Rd. attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Lake St. when it struck an 84-year-old woman in the crosswalk.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital before she was airlifted to an out of town hospital.

The 69-year-old driver of the Nissan did not suffer any physical injuries.

Detectives from the Niagara Regional Police Services Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating the collision.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 905-688-4111, ext. 5500.