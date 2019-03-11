84-year-old retired Hamilton Navy vet wins $250K

A retired Navy veteran from Hamilton is smooth sailing with a $250,000 instant lottery win.

Eighty-four-year-old Ernest Stokes is a father of seven and grandfather of “many”, according to Ontario Lottery Gaming. He won the top prize on an Instant Sonic Multiplier.

Stokes said it felt fantastic when he scratched his winning ticket. “This is my first really big win, although I remember winning $10,000 a few years back too,” said Stokes during an interview at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “I said woah and started jumping up and down!”

The Hamilton senior plans on sharing his winnings with his family.

The winning ticket was purchased at Goldie’s Variety on Mohawk Rd. in Hamilton.