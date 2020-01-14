800 lbs-ship propeller, copper radiators worth $10K stolen in Port Dover

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after a solid brass ship propeller and several copper radiators were stolen in Port Dover.

Officers responded to a break-and-enter on Chapman St. East Monday morning.

Police say a group of people broke into a storage facility and stole $10,000 worth of property.

OPP says the weight of the propeller is approximately 800 lbs and would require several individuals and a vehicle to remove it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.