74-year-old man struck and killed by pickup truck in Brantford

Police are investigating after a 74-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Brantford.

It happened in the area of 235 Brant Ave. near St. Joseph Church around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the man was trying to cross the road when he was hit.

The senior suffered critical injuries and was rushed to Brantford General Hospital where he later died.

The victim’s name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 28-year-old man, was not hurt in the collision.

Police say several witnesses came forward to speak with investigators.

Anyone with additional information that could help police is asked to contact Cst. Jeremy Morton at 519-756-0113, ext. 2869.