73-year-old Oakville man arrested in relation to sexual assault of a youth

A 73-year-old Oakville man was arrested in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a grade 10 girl on an Oakville trail two weeks ago.

The teen was walking alone through the trail system north of McCraney Street just east of Gaétan-Gervais Secondary School around noon on June 18. It happened during the teen’s lunch break at school.

Police say the man spoke to the girl on the trail and repeated the word “money.” The man then reached for the girl’s hand, and allegedly pulled her towards him.

Officers report the man hugged her and sexually assaulted her.

73-year-old Resham Singh Kooner was arrested today and is being held for a bail hearing. He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.



