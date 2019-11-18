$700,000 fire in Waterford

Damage to a large chipper at a Waterford waste disposal site could top $700,000 after a weekend fire. The inferno at Norfolk Disposal mostly damaged the chipper, but minor damage was done to an adjoining building and truck. The company says the blaze won’t affect garbage collection in Norfolk County.

