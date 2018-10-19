70-year-old worker injured at Stoney Creek home

A 70-year-old man has been taken to hospital after he was injured while working inside a home in Stoney Creek.

Hamilton police were called to the home near North Service Rd. and Fruitland Rd. shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say the man suffered an upper-body injury during a fall and was taken to hospital.

Hamilton police say they will not be investigating the incident further.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in.