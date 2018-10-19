;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

70-year-old worker injured at Stoney Creek home

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags:

hamiltonpolicenewcar

A 70-year-old man has been taken to hospital after he was injured while working inside a home in Stoney Creek.

Hamilton police were called to the home near North Service Rd. and Fruitland Rd. shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say the man suffered an upper-body injury during a fall and was taken to hospital.

Hamilton police say they will not be investigating the incident further.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in.



LATEST STORIES

Hamilton mayor race a 'dead heat' over LRT: poll

70-year-old worker injured at Stoney Creek home

Woman, 88, dies after being 'knocked to the ground', Hamilton police investigate

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php