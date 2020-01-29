7-year-old boy shot in Hamilton still recovering in hospital

Hamilton police say a seven-year-old boy who was shot last week while inside his home is still recovering in hospital.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Gordon St. near Barton St. and Gage Ave. just before 8 p.m. last Thursday.

Police say the young boy was on the main floor of the home when “multiple gunshots” were fired into the house from the back yard.

The boy suffered two wounds and was rushed to hospital.

Investigators say the gunman fled from the yard to an awaiting vehicle on Gordon St. The car is described as a light-coloured, four-door sedan which was last seen heading eastbound on Gordon St.

Police say they believe the residence was targeted and the child was an “unintended victim.”

There were three adults inside the home at the time of the shooting as well as another child who was uninjured.

Police say the family has been cooperating with police but there have been “varying degrees of cooperation” from the other people in the house.

Investigators believe there are people who know what happened and are encouraging them to come forward.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Daryl Reid at 905-546-3825.

