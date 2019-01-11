;
7 dead, 5 critically injured in Cuban bus crash

Seven people are dead and five are in critical condition after a bus carrying tourists and local residents crashed in Cuba, according to The Associate Press.

Cuban state media has reported the bus was carrying 18 Cubans, and 22 tourists from Canada, Holland, France, Mexico, and Great Britain.

The victims names have not been released.

The bus crashed Thursday afternoon on a road between the cities of Barcoa and Guantanamo. The driver told Radio Guantanamo that he lost control on the wet and winding road.

Cuban highways are quite narrow, poorly lit and are not well maintained. Last year there were 750 deaths and nearly 8,000 injuries in the country.

Thursday’s deadly crash was the fourth major bus accident in a month.



