69 new victims identified in social media identity theft: Niagara police

A 25-year-old woman is facing 70 new charges after dozens of victims had their personal information stolen from their social media accounts and used for “fraudulent financial gains.”

The Niagara Regional Police Service fraud unit and RBC Corporate Investigations, began looking into the creation of several fraudulent bank accounts back in February.

Kiona Campbell, of Welland, has been charged with 69 counts of identity theft and one count of breach of recognizance order.

Police allege Campbell took personal information, including dates of birth, from “friends” on Facebook and possibly other social media. She is accused of using those details to create opportunities for financial gain.

Campbell is already facing charges of fraud over $5,000, identity fraud, and possession of identity documents. She was arrested, along with 27-year-old Marissa MacDonald, on March 26 after police executed a search warrant at a home in Welland.

MacDonald is charged with possession of identity documents.

Police are warning anyone who may be connected to the accused through social media to check with their financial institutions and Credit Bureaus to ensure their personal information has not been affected.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Cst. Steve Vandenbos at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge number 9123.