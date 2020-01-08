63 Canadians killed in plane crash in Iran, Ukrainian officials say

A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran’s main airport, killing all passengers on board.

Ukraine’s foreign minister says 63 Canadians are among the dead. There were also 82 Iranians, 10 Swedish, four Afghan, three German, three British nationals and 11 Ukrainians.

It happened early Wednesday morning just hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi bases housing U.S. soldiers, but both Ukrainian and Iranian officials said they suspected a mechanical issue brought down the Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Airline officials say most of the passengers were en route to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, transiting through there to other destinations.

According to The Canadian Press, data from the flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 indicates the plane had been delayed from taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport by almost an hour. It took off to the west but never made it above 2,400 metres in the air.

The cause is still undetermined but a spokesperson for Iran’s Road and Transportation Ministry said it appeared a fire struck one of its engines.

According to the state-run IRNA news agency, the pilot of the aircraft then lost control of the plane, sending it crashing into the ground.