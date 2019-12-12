$5000 shopping spree for the CHCH Christmas Toy Drive thanks to donation

Thanks to a generous anonymous donation of $5000 to our CHCH Toy Drive, Sylvie Lendvay got the chance to go shop for children in need of toys this holiday season.
