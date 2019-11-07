5 Hamilton Tiger-Cats nominated for 2019 CFL awards

The CFL announced the nominees for the 2019 CFL awards on Thursday. Five Ticats were selected for the East Division.

Wide receiver Brandon Banks for Most Outstanding Player, linebacker Simoni Lawrence for Most Outstanding Defensive Player, offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, defensive back/kick returner Frankie Williams for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, and head coach Orlondo Steinauer for CFL Coach of the Year.

The 2019 CFL Awards will take place Thursday, November 21 in Calgary.