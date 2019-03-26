5 people injured in serious collision in Chatham

Ontario Provincial Police says five people were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Chatham.

Emergency crews were called to a collision in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say a vehicle travelling east lost control, left the roadway and rolled into a ditch.

Five adults were transported to hospital. One person was airlifted from the scene with life threatening injuries.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Highway 40 and Kent Bridge Rd. were closed for several hours as the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigators completed the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Chatham-Kent detachment at (519) 352-1122.