5 dead and many injured after volcano erupts in New Zealand

A holiday nightmare on the other side of the world. It’s still not clear if there are any Canadians among the dead and missing after a volcanic island in New Zealand erupted today Dozens of tourists, including many from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, were exploring the moon-like surface of White Island at the time. At least five people are confirmed dead and police say both New Zealanders and overseas tourists were among those who were dead,missing or injured. Most of the 18 survivors were injured and some have severe burns.