41st Annual Hamilton Winterfest is officially in full swing

While yoga is a common past time, snow-yoga on the other hand may be new concept to most people.

That was just one of the many activities going on at Gage Park today to kick off the first weekend of Hamilton Winterfest.

This year is the 41st anniversary of the festival in the city, where Hamiltonians choose to embrace winter instead of hide from it.

With the temperatures on the rise this weekend, many people were out enjoying the day.

Winterfest runs until Feb. 18 with dozens of events taking place across the city.

