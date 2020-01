Reports out of Iran indicate at least 40 people died in a stampede prior to the funeral of assassinated General Qassem Soleimani. The incident occurred in Iran’s southeastern city of Kerman. Tensions between Iran and the U.S. have been high since Soleimani was killed by a U.S. airstrike prompting fears of a war between the two nations. Yesterday’s funeral procession in the capital city of Tehran attracted more than a million people.