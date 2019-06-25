4-year-old struck and killed by tractor on farm: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after a four-year-old boy was struck and killed by a tractor in Wellington County.

It happened around 4 p.m. Monday at a farm on Sideroad 2, south of the town of Mount Forest.

Police say emergency crews responded to the scene and found the boy unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child’s identity is not being released at this time.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the incident.