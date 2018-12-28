;
4 teens charged in Hamilton Mountain assault and collision

Four Hamilton teens are facing charges after an assault and single-vehicle collision on Hamilton Mountain.

Officers were called to a neighbourhood near Upper Gage Ave. and the Linc on Thursday afternoon.

A grey vehicle sustained extensive damage after it crashed into a tree near a townhouse complex.

Police say the collision happened after two physical altercations involving a group of boys. Four teenagers were subsequently arrested on scene.

During the arrest, three police officers were assaulted.

The vehicle’s driver, a 17-year-old boy, is facing multiple charges including utter threats to cause death, assault, possession of stolen property and fail to comply with probation. Two other 17-year-old boys, and a 15 year old are also facing charges.



