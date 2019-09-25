4 Quebec residents charged in high-end vehicle thefts in Oakville

Four Quebec residents are facing a slew of charges in connection with a number of high-end vehicle thefts in Oakville.

Halton police received ten reports between Sept. 17 and 23 of newer-model Lexus and Toyota SUVs being stolen from residential driveways in the city’s north end.

Police implemented an action plan which included increasing a police presence in the area, crime prevention messaging, canvassing, and collaboration with other jurisdictions in an effort to identify the thieves responsible for the thefts.

During the early morning hours on Tuesday, officers were out patrolling an area that had been previously targeted by the criminals when they stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Postridge Dr. and Dundas St. The officers arrested the driver and three passengers for possession of break and enter tools.

Police searched the vehicle and found several Lexus key fobs, an on-board diagnostics device, screwdrivers, gloves, and flashlights.

Officers also located personal identification of a victim who had his SUV stolen on Sept. 16. Police say one of the accused was also carrying a significant amount of cash.

Jordy Charles, 23, Abdel Balo, 18, Shainna Faustin, 26, and Victor Kazibwe, 20, are all facing break-in related charges.

They have been held in custody for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Det. Omar Nadim at 905 825-4747, ext. 2278.

