4 men sought in targeted carjacking on Hamilton Mountain

Hamilton police are searching for four men after a carjacking on the west mountain Monday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., police say a man was meeting an acquaintance near Purnell Dr. and Clifton Downs Rd.

The acquaintance showed up with three other men and got inside the man’s white 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer with licence plate AVLW 784.

“The parties were engaged in conversation inside the complainant’s vehicle and the complainant was subsequently threatened,” said Hamilton police in a news release. “The complainant fled the vehicle, leaving it running.”

They say the suspects left the area with the man’s car, his cell phone and a small amount of cash.

Police believe one of the men was carrying a firearm.

Investigators are advising anyone who spots the car to call 9-1-1 immediately, and do not approach it.