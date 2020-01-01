Niagara police say roughly 350 vehicles were stopped during their Festive RIDE campaign on New Year’s Eve in Niagara Falls.

Drivers were questioned about any alcohol or drug consumption earlier in the night.

Only nine drivers were asked to provide a sample of their breath for analysis. “Of the drivers tested, one of them received a 3-day suspension when the result of their breath sample registered an “ALERT” on the roadside screening device,” said Niagara police in a news release.

Officers noted they saw many designated drivers and other transportation services being used throughout the night.

Niagara Regional Police Service is reminding all drivers to not drive impaired and find alternative means of transportation if they decide to consume alcohol or cannabis.

Impaired driving is still the leading criminal offence causing deaths in Canada.