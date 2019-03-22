;
34-year-old inmate dead at Barton jail in possible drug overdose

An inmate at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre on Barton St. has died, according to Hamilton police.

Officers were called to the jail shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday to assist EMS with a possible drug overdose.

Hamilton EMS Superintendent Dave Thompson says paramedics attempted to resuscitate the 34-year-old man but he was pronounced dead.

“The investigation has been turned over to the Coroner’s Office as the death is not suspicious,” said Cst. Jerome Stewart. “Outside of providing the initial details, all other information will come from them.”

The death comes almost a year since an inquest made recommendations to prevent drug overdoses at the jail.

The Ministry of Correctional Services says they have installed a parcel x-ray scanner at the jail, and are making sure all new inmates are housed in a separate unit for 24 to 72 hours before being placed in the general population to combat contraband.



