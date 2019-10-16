300 charges, 31 arrests in human trafficking ring

It was a year ago that York Regional Police began their probe of a suspected pimp, Jonathan Nyangwila. Two female victims of human trafficking had contacted police after attempting to escape. The investigation, known as Project Convalesce, eventually led to the arrest of 31 people across the GTA and Quebec and more than 300 charges were laid. Investigators from York Region were working with The Toronto Police Service, the OPP, Peel Regional Police and a human trafficking task force from Quebec. Police say it was all part of an organized crime scheme and that many victims are either afraid to come forward or deny knowing anything about it. York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe says he’s appalled by the levels of violence and victimization of women in human trafficking rings and encourages other victims to come forward.