$30 million expansion plan for KF Aerospace means hundreds of new jobs for Hamilton

Hundreds of new jobs are expected at Hamilton International Airport thanks to a $30 million expansion plan by a company that services and maintains airliners.

KF Aerospace has been here since the 90’s and is now expanding its facility to a worldwide marketplace, servicing more domestic and international planes.

The company repairs, modifies and helps maintain aircraft at the Hamilton airport on two lines, which will soon become six. Tripling the size means tripling the number of airplanes they can maintain.

Two brand new hangars will be added, creating about 275 full time jobs over the next four years.

“More employment, more opportunity, more flights and increasing cargo all of that positive for the city of Hamilton” Fred Eisenberger, Mayor of Hamilton.

One of the new hangars will be dedicated to Mohawk College classrooms and labs. The space allowing for them to facilitate twice as many students and bring in brand new programs. The students will now learn in once space, right now they are separated across the city.

Construction for the first new hangar begins next week.