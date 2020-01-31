3 weapons, $14K in drugs seized in St. Catharines, 2 people charged

Two St. Catharines residents are facing drugs and weapons-related charges following a month-long investigation by Niagara police.

Investigators began looking into the sale of methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl in St. Catharines at the beginning of January.

Detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Richmond Ave. and Berryman Ave. on Wednesday.

Officers seized about $14,000 worth of drugs, $2,000 in property and three prohibited weapons.

David Firth, 50, and April Pare, 40, were arrested and charged.