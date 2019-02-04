3 teens in hospital after vehicle swerves to avoid head-on collision

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says three young teens are lucky to be alive after their vehicle crashed while trying to avoid a head-on collision Monday morning.

OPP and Norfolk County EMS responded to a single-vehicle collision on Concession 5 Woodhouse in Norfolk County at 8:45 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle told police he was travelling westbound when he came over a hill and had to swerve to avoid slamming, head-on into another vehicle.

A large tree branch smashed through the rear and front windshields of the vehicle, narrowly missing a passenger in the backseat.

Const. Ed Sanchuk said the driver and two teenage boys, who were passengers in the vehicle, were all taken to hospital with serious, life threatening injuries.

OPP are looking to speak to the driver of a red Jeep that was in the area when the collision happened.