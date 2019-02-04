;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

3 teens in hospital after vehicle swerves to avoid head-on collision

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Haldimand/Norfolk
Tags: collision, crime, ontario provincial police, opp

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says three young teens are lucky to be alive after their vehicle crashed while trying to avoid a head-on collision Monday morning.

OPP and Norfolk County EMS responded to a single-vehicle collision on Concession 5 Woodhouse in Norfolk County at 8:45 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle told police he was travelling westbound when he came over a hill and had to swerve to avoid slamming, head-on into another vehicle.

A large tree branch smashed through the rear and front windshields of the vehicle, narrowly missing a passenger in the backseat.

Const. Ed Sanchuk said the driver and two teenage boys, who were passengers in the vehicle, were all taken to hospital with serious, life threatening injuries.

OPP are looking to speak to the driver of a red Jeep that was in the area when the collision happened.



LATEST STORIES

Spring hair hacks

OJHL chat

3 teens in hospital after vehicle swerves to avoid head-on collision

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php