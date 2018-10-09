;
3 Stoney Creek residents arrested for drug trafficking

Two men and a woman are facing drug trafficking charges following a month-long investigation by Hamilton police.

Members of the Hamilton Police Service Vice and Drug Unit began investigating a man suspected of deal drugs in Stoney Creek in early September.

Officers raided a home on Oct. 1. and arrested Jason Rosa, 36, for allegedly trafficking cocaine in the area of Arvin Ave.

Police executed a second search warrant at a home near Macintosh Dr. and seized roughly $3,000 worth of cocaine and a small amount of marijuana.

A 64-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested and charged.

Rosa was held for a bail hearing while the other two accused were released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.



