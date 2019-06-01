;
3 people injured after a Darts bus crashes into a Hamilton nursing home

Three people were sent to hospital after a Darts van lost control and crashed into a nursing home on the Hamilton mountain Friday morning.

Police say it appears as though the driver was experiencing a medical emergency.

Witnesses say the van sped across Upper Gage avenue, over a median and crashed into a tree before hitting the Grace Villa nursing home.

The driver and two passengers were in the van at the time of the crash. Paramedics say the passenger sitting in the front was the most seriously hurt. All three were transported to Hamilton General Hospital.

The nursing home says the area of the building that the van struck is a resident lounge and thankfully no one was using the space at the time.

Hamilton police say the three people involved in the crash are expected to survive adding that the investigation is ongoing, even though it appears to have been an accident.



