3-month-old infant suffers severe injuries, parents charged: OPP

Category: Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police says the parents of a three-month-old baby have been charged after the child was found suffering from severe injuries.

Bruce Peninsula OPP officers were called to investigate the infant’s injuries on March 23.

As a result of the investigation, the child’s parents have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

They were released following a bail hearing and are scheduled to appear in an Owen Sound courtroom on April 18.

Police did not provide further detail about the incident and say a publication ban is in effect.



