3 men sought in Hamilton Mountain home invasion

Investigators are asking witnesses to come forward after an overnight home invasion on Hamilton Mountain.

It happened in the area of Upper Wellington St. and Brucedale Ave. shortly after midnight Monday.

Police say three men forced their way inside and then ransacked the home. The trio then confronted a woman who was sleeping in a bedroom.

Police say a man returned home a short time later and was met by one of the suspects who was armed with a gun.

Investigators say the suspects fled the scene in the homeowner’s rented SUV. The resident reported hearing a gunshot when the trio fled the scene.

The first suspect is described as a black man, in his thirties, roughly six-foot-one, with an athletic build. He was wearing a black hoodie with a ski mask over his face, black track pants, and black shoes. The second man is described as black, roughly five-foot-eight, with a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie with a ski mask over his face, black track pants, black shoes and black gloves with orange ribbing. The third suspect is described as a black male, and roughly five-foot-ten. He was dressed similarly to the other men.

The stolen vehicle is described as a grey 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with Ontario licence plate CKZZ429.

Police say this appears to be a targeted incident. No one was injured.

Hamilton police say the men are considered armed and dangerous and members of the public are being warned not to approach them. If you see the suspects or the vehicle, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with additional information that could help police is asked to contact Det. Cst. Tracey Constable at 905-546-8965 or Det. Sgt. Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851.