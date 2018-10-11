OPP says 3 bee hives stolen from Ontario nursery

Ontario Provincial Police is seeking the public’s help after three bee hives worth roughly $500 were stolen in Simcoe.

Officers were called to the St. Williams Nursery and Ecology Centre on Forestry Farm Rd. around 10 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a theft.

Investigators say the mating bee hives, which were located in the back field, were taken sometime between Sept. 26 and Oct. 10.

The nursery says the thieves also dumped garbage on the grounds.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.