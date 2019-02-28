3 arrested with drug trafficking in Niagara Falls

Niagara Regional Police have charged three Niagara Falls residents for drug trafficking.

The police executed four warrants yesterday to search two homes, a business, and a vehicle for suspicions of illegal drugs.

Gordon Collucci, 25, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of proceeds of crime over $5000, and one count for selling under the Cannabis Act.

Alexandrea Morris, 26, was charged with possession of controlled substances, and one count of possession of proceeds of crime over $5000.

Joshua Taylor, 25, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of proceeds of crime over $5000.

This investigation started in December of last year when police started tracking one suspect in the case.

Police found around $12,000 in cocaine and weed as well as $72,00 in cash.