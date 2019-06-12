29-year-old woman seriously injured after flying wheel hits car

A Barrie woman has suffered serious injuries after a wheel from another vehicle came off and smashed into her windshield.

Ontario Provincial Police says the wheel came from a car driving north on Highway 400 Wednesday morning. The tire hopped the median and crashed into woman’s sedan travelling south.

Serious injuries to driver after a wheel separated from a NB vehicle and struck a SB car //t.co/0MXd0OxBds — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) June 12, 2019

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the 29-year-old driver was airlifted to a trauma centre in serious condition.

The highway was closed in both directions for several hours but has since reopened