29-year-old woman seriously injured after flying wheel hits car
A Barrie woman has suffered serious injuries after a wheel from another vehicle came off and smashed into her windshield.
Ontario Provincial Police says the wheel came from a car driving north on Highway 400 Wednesday morning. The tire hopped the median and crashed into woman’s sedan travelling south.
Serious injuries to driver after a wheel separated from a NB vehicle and struck a SB car //t.co/0MXd0OxBds
— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) June 12, 2019
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the 29-year-old driver was airlifted to a trauma centre in serious condition.
The highway was closed in both directions for several hours but has since reopened
Update: All lanes have reopened in both directions on #Hwy400 between #Hwy89 and IBR after early morning wheel separation that caused serious injuries to a 29 year old woman from Barrie pic.twitter.com/VsaJHovkV9
— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) June 12, 2019
Commenting Guidelines