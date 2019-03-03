;
2017 BEA Winners
27th Annual Ancaster Food Drive

Today was the 27th Annual Ancaster Food Drive. The whole community came together to help collect and raise food for people in need.

Volunteers went door to door accepting donations starting at 9 this morning. Boxes of food were packed into vans and cars before being brought back to the Ancaster Fairgrounds. Once there, donations were sorted and packed into cardboard boxes, ready to be shipped out. one of this year’s biggest donations came from the women behind Muslim networking.

The women say they’ve been collecting food since last week, braving the cold and the snow to make sure donations could be given today. They say their estimates are around 10,000 pounds of food donated this year. Overall, the food drive raised a record 1,745,500 pounds of food.



