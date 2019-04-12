$25K trailer, 700 lbs tool stolen from business: OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after a trailer, and a 700 lbs tool was stolen from a business in Zorra Township.

Police say sometime March 30 and April 9, a trailer was removed from a property on Dundas St. A planetary grinder and polisher with several discs for the machine along with various other tools were inside the trailer.

Police say the power tool weighs roughly 700 lbs and is orange and grey.

The trailer is described as a black, 2015 RC RWT, wedge nose single axle. It is missing the side fenders making it very distinctive.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact at 1-888-310-1122.