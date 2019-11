A snowfall warning has been issued for the Golden Horseshoe. Environment Canada says we could see up to 25 centimeters of snow in our area including Hamilton, Halton, Niagara, Haldimand County, Caledonia, and Dunnville.

There’s a warning that highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow and that there may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic.

We spoke with people in Waterdown to see how they are gearing up for the storm.