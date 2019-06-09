Annual Concession Streetfest kicks off in Hamilton
The event promotes businesses along Hamilton’s oldest shopping district. The festival had several new attractions, including a kid’s zone.
A bingo tournament saw players winning “Concession Bucks”, which could be used at some of the local shops. Organizers say the festival is the perfect opportunity to connect people with local businesses.
The festival included more than 100 vendors, with an expected 50,000 people in attendance.
