21 year old USC student murdered after mistaking a car for her Uber ride: Police

Category: News, World
Tags: columbia, kidnapping, murder, South Carolina, Uber, USC


Uber is reminding riders to be careful before getting into vehicles after the alleged kidnapping and murder of a USC student.

Columbia police say 21 year old Samantha Josephson went missing early Friday morning after a night out with friends.

Authorities observed video surveillance of her getting into a car. They believe she mistakenly got into it thinking it was her Uber ride.

About 14 hours later, turkey hunters found her body in a field, 90 miles from the city.

Police tracked the car she got into and arrested 24 year old Nathaniel David Rowland on murder and kidnapping charges.

Uber is reminding riders to check the license plate, make and model of the car, and the picture of the driver, before entering your ride.

 

 



