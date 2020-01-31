21-year-old Hamilton man charged with child pornography

A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a child pornography investigation by Hamilton police.

The Hamilton Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit says it received information earlier this month from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre about an unknown person being in possession of child pornography.

A search warrant was executed at a home in Hamilton on Jan. 23 and officers seized “various devices capable of storing digital data.”

Ramses Nesbeth, of Hamilton, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Police say a forensic examination of the seized devices is ongoing and further charges may be laid.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact 905-540-5247.