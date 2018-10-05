;
21 handguns stolen from Fonthill gun shop

Niagara Regional Police are investigating after 21 handguns were stolen from a Fonthill gun shop.

According to police, a man broke into the NAS Guns and Ammo around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Once inside he broke into several containers containing handguns and took 21 guns before taking off in a white or grey racing-style motorcycle.

All of the handguns were secured with trigger locking devices and no ammunition was stolen.

The stolen firearms are valued at $20,000.

Police are interested in speaking with witnesses.

They say there was significant traffic in the area at the time and someone would likely have seen the break-in.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (905) 688-4111 ext 3300.



