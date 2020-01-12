Bengals surpass their goal!

Following a story from last weekend, the Coronation Bengals peewee hockey team were able to meet their fundraiser goals.

$27,782, that’s how much the Bengals raised in just 6 weeks surpassing their goal by over $2,000.

They raised the money for Camp Trillium, an organization supporting children with cancer and their families by providing recreational opportunities free of charge.

As part of the Bengals initiative, they also entered the Chevrolet “Good Deeds Cup” that pushes peewee teams across the country to give back to their community.

The winner will be announced in March.