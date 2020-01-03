Hamilton Man Charged in Brampton Murder

Peel Regional Police say they have arrested a Hamilton man for the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Brampton. The teen was found shot to death on Tuesday. 22-year-old Zakaria Hassan is charged with first degree murder. A 20-year-old woman from Kitchener, Rukhshar Wahab, is charged with being an accessory after the fact. Both are expected to appear in court today.
