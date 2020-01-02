We’re giving you an easy-out on all those New Year’s resolutions. How about a simple re-set? Fashion and lifestyle expert Natalie Sexton joined us with a few simple ways to start 2020 off right.
Home Health & Lifestyle 2020 re-set
Local Weather
Hamilton
broken clouds
5.3 ° C
7.8 °
3 °
64 %
7.7kmh
75 %
Thu
6 °
Fri
4 °
Sat
-0 °
Sun
-1 °
Mon
-0 °
Local News
Man dies after being shot by two Niagara police officers
Ontario’s police watchdog has confirmed a man who was shot by Niagara police earlier this week has died. Special Investigations Unit (SIU) spokesperson Monica Hudon...